3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Cowboys should be paying attention to
The Cowboys have a strong shot of making the postseason, but Jerry Jones should already be eyeing these three collegiate prospects.
1. Brian Thomas Jr.
Malik Nabers deserves all of the plaudits he's getting from the national media, but NFL scouts notice that Brian Thomas Jr. is also a potential first-round selection. It's Thomas, not Nabers, who's leading FBS in receiving touchdowns at the moment.
Thomas possesses nice athletic traits, but his hands are what really stands out about his collegiate film. If the ball gets near him he reels it in for a productive catch. That quality has him rising up a lot of draft boards as his season chugs along.
The big question that will follow Thomas until he's able to work out for the NFL after his time at LSU is through is whether or not he has the speed required to separate from quality corners at the next level. What's not up for debate is his ability to use his body to make catches in traffic. That skill should translate to the NFL and make him a productive starter early in his professional career.
Thomas represents a relatively safe choice for the Cowboys who also has upside. That's the sweet spot for an organization that wants its offense to take another step forward. The depth chart desperately needs to add talent at receiver and Thomas fits the bill.