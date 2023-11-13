3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Eagles should be paying attention to
These three NFL Draft prospects should be drawing strong attention from the Eagles as they look to strengthen their roster next offseason.
The Philadelphia Eagles front office won't head into the offseason with a ton of roster holes to fill. General manager Howie Roseman and his staff do an excellent job of future-proofing their roster ahead of player exits before they actually happen.
That gives Philadephia the luxury of being able to select the best player available in the NFL Draft whenever they go on the clock in Round 1. They can shoot for stars while their peers try to plug holes in their depth charts. That's one big reason why the Eagles are Super Bowl contenders this season.
Even so, it would be a mistake for the team's front office to ignore positional value. That's why the following three college prospects will be high on Philadelphia's shopping list when next season's draft rolls around.
3. Troy Fautanu, G, Washington
Jason Kelce isn't going to anchor the middle of the Eagles' offensive line forever. No center in this year's draft class profiles as a legitimate first-round pick which means Philadelphia might consider landing a top-flight guard instead.
Fautanu is one of the top-rated interior linemen in this year's class. He is lining up at left tackle for Washington this season but his NFL home will be on the inside. There's even a chance that he can develop into a center after a solid preseason with pro coaches.
The 6-foot-4 lineman has all of the physical traits required to succeed at the NFL level and he's shown a better mental understanding of the game this year. It might take him a few weeks to get up and running for the Eagles but he's just the sort of raw talent that Philadelphia should look to land when they make their first selection in Round 1.