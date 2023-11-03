3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Packers should be paying attention to
The Packers are off to an ugly 2-5 start. It's time for Green Bay to start watching these three NFL Draft prospects.
The Packers knew transitioning from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love would be an adjustment. Officials in Green Bay still thought they had the roster talent required to make a run toward the postseason. The team's 2-5 start makes it much more likely their front office will be making a run toward the top of April's NFL Draft.
The good news for the Packers is that means they can add a blue chip talent to their depth chart. Fans will naturally wonder if landing a new quarterback of the future will be at the top of the team's shopping list. That could be a consideration for the franchise if the right signal-caller drops, but it's not the only position in play. The list of prospects the Packers are keeping a close eye on begins with a player who can help give Love time to showcase his arm talent.
3. Olu Fashanu, LT, Penn State
Fashanu is a classic left tackle prospect who can step in and replace veteran David Bakhtiari. The Penn State star still has room to develop as a run blocker but there's nothing about his athletic profile that says he can't improve in that regard.
Packers fans might prefer to see their potential top-10 pick used on a skill position, but nothing about the Packers' offense is going to work well if they can't control the line of scrimmage. Left tackle has been a weakness for them this season and hasn't helped Love look comfortable in the pocket.
Securing a left tackle for both the present and the future would be a shrewd move for Green Bay as they look to improve in 2024. Fashanu has a chance to hear his name called in the top five if he finishes the season strongly so the Packers might need to really bottom out if they want to secure his services.