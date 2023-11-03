3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Steelers should be paying attention to
The Steelers need to add difference-makers to their roster next offseason. Here are three NFL Draft prospects who could move the needle for Pittsburgh.
The Steelers are in position to make the postseason given their 5-3 start but they are not a threat to make a Super Bowl run. That's why Pittsburgh needs to be shopping for true difference makers to add to their roster in the near future.
Free agency can be a part of that calculus for the Steelers' front office but April's NFL Draft represents a better opportunity for the franchise to add high-end talent. It may be difficult to add that kind of blue-chip prospect if Pittsburgh ends up picking in the 20s but it's far from impossible. Steelers fans who already have one eye on the 2024 regular season should keep a particularly close eye on these college prospects.
3. Kalen King
It's easy to envision a scenario where the Steelers choose to add a Penn State cornerback in Round 1 for the second consecutive season. Joey Porter Jr. is playing meaningful snaps for Mike Tomlin's defense this season and Kalen King could join his college teammate in the Steel City next year.
King could be an ideal replacement for Patrick Peterson in the team's starting lineup. He's a long, athletic corner who can match up with high level receivers on the outside or in the slot. That versatility could see him rise up draft boards once NFL defensive coordinators have a chance to dive into his tape.
The junior cornerback did get torched by Marvin Harrison Jr. earlier this year against Ohio State but he's got a chance to redeem himself in the team's upcoming game against Michigan. That outing could go a long way towards determining whether or not the Steelers will be in position to land him with their first round pick.