3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Steelers should be paying attention to
The Steelers need to add difference-makers to their roster next offseason. Here are three NFL Draft prospects who could move the needle for Pittsburgh.
2. Jared Verse
The Steelers' best teams under Tomlin have always featured multiple ferocious edge rushers. Adding Jared Verse to the mix could give Pittsburgh just the type of pass-rush required to win against elite quarterbacks in the postseason.
Verse hasn't recorded a ton of sacks on the season for Florida State but it's still easy to see his impact on the Seminoles' defense on a weekly basis. His solid combination of both size and speed allows him to be equally effective against the run and pass. That could make him an ideal fit to play outside linebacker in Pittsburgh's traditional 3-4 defensive front.
This is another prospect whose stock has a high amount of variance heading into the pre-draft process. If Florida State makes the College Football Playoff and Verse plays up to his potential on the big stage he could skyrocket into the top-10. If they falter down the stretch and he doesn't get a chance to play in the national spotlight he could drop towards the bottof of Round 1.
Landing in Pittsburgh would be an ideal learning scenario for Verse. He could learn behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith without having the pressure to be an immediate starter. It's still possible he could flirt with double-digit sacks in a pass rush specialist role as a rookie. That's why Steelers fans should keep a close eye on Verse during the remainder of his collegiate season.
1. Shedeur Sanders
Many Steelers fans still hold out hope that Kenny Pickett can be the team's long-term answer at quarterback but not everyone in Pittsburgh is convinced he's the guy to lead them to a Super Bowl. That's what makes the ide aof selecting Sanders in the 20s potentially an interesting choice for Tomlin and the team's decision-makers.
Sanders isn't a perfect prospect but there's been a lot to like about his play for an undermanned Colorado team this season. He can be guilty of hunting the big play too often but a quality NFL coaching staff can help him make faster decisions. His accuracy from both inside the pocket and on the perimeter will be an asset for him at the NFL level.
There's been some talk that Sanders might want to stay in school for an additional season to solidify his status as a potential top-10 pick. If he does elect to come out, he should be a strong consideration for any team in the back half of Round 1 that has questions surrounding the quarterback position.
Perhaps most importantly, Sanders seems like the sort of personality that would really benefit from Tomlin's intense coaching style. That's not a fit for every quarterback coming into the league. It's easy to see why this pair could win a lot of games for the Steelers.