3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Vikings should be paying attention to
Kirk Cousins' injury has sunk the Vikings' hopes of making a playoff run this season. Here are three NFL Draft prospects who could help Minnesota make a run in 2024.
2. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Drafting a non-quarterback isn't going to please the Vikings' fan base but there's an obvious argument to be made for Minnesota adding a starter at cornerback in Round 1. If they do look to go that route, landing Nate Wiggins would be an excellent plan of action for the front office.
Wiggins is just the sort of long, athletic corner that NFL front offices covet to help cover opposing wideouts on the outside. He hasn't seen a lot of action at Clemson this year but that's because most quarterbacks are hesitant to test him on the perimeter. His technique will need refinement at the next level but his combination of length and speed could make him a star at the next level.
Wiggins is another prospect that Minnesota won't be able to land if they continue to play .500 football. There's an outside chance he will hear his name called toward the bottom of the top 10. At the very least, he profiles as a comfortable top-15 pick.
Even so, landing a No. 1 cornerback anywhere in the middle third of Round 1 represents outstanding value for any franchise. Wiggins can't solve the team's offensive issues but he can give them a defensive building block that helps provide them more salary flexibility to fill other roster holes in free agency.