3 potential NFL Draft prospects the Vikings should be paying attention to
Kirk Cousins' injury has sunk the Vikings' hopes of making a playoff run this season. Here are three NFL Draft prospects who could help Minnesota make a run in 2024.
1. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
No quarterback has one more than Michael Penix Jr. to raise his draft stock this season. His electric playmaking for Washington has garnered serious attention from any team thinking about selecting a signal-caller in Round 1.
Unlike McCarthy, selecting Penix would represent a serious scheme change for Minnesota. He's got a long way to go in terms of making quick decisions in the pocket, but there's no question he has the arm talent and mobility required to make big plays down the field.
The question the Vikings need to ask themselves with Penix is whether or not they have the patience required to live with the mistakes he will inevitably make as a rookie. He possesses terrific upside but there will be serious growing pains for any team that deploys Penix as a rookie. That might not sit well with offensive veterans like Justin Jefferson.
Ultimately, the Vikings need to hit the reset button at quarterback with a guy they believe can blossom into a star. Penix has that kind of potential even if some bust potential comes along as part of the package. It's a risk worth taking for a franchise that needs to make the hard decision at the game's most important position.