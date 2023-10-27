3 potential Rangers World Series champs playing their final games in Texas
The Texas Rangers made the 2023 World Series! Unfortunately, it can't all be good news for fans down in Arlington.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Aroldis Chapman will not return to Rangers
The Rangers acquired Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals early this season as a pure rental, and he should remain just that as he heads into perhaps his last chance to receive a major payday. Chapman is no longer the elite closer he once was in Cincinnati and then New York, but he rebounded quite nicely in Kansas City, and even played a nice role in the Rangers postseason run.
Bullpen help is always a huge need every offseason, and that will not change this winter. Chapman is established enough and has developed other breaking pitches in his arsenal to make up for his depreciating fastball. It's impossible to predict exactly where a player like Chapman will end up, but a reunion with the Cubs, who need help at the back end of their 'pen, would make a lot of sense.
Cubs fans have been forced to watch this postseason from afar, as their late-season collapse ruined any chance of making the playoffs. In doing so, they've been intrigued by Chapman's resurgence, and a reunion could very well work out for both sides.