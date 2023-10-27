3 potential Rangers World Series champs playing their final games in Texas
The Texas Rangers made the 2023 World Series! Unfortunately, it can't all be good news for fans down in Arlington.
By Mark Powell
3 of 3
MLB Rumors: Texas can do better than Will Smith as closer
If there's one clear weakness on the Rangers roster, it is their bullpen. Will Smith had a 4.41 ERA in the regular season and serves as the team's closer. While he's been a little better in the playoffs, the Rangers can do better when closing out games. Smith had 22 saves on the season. Jose Leclerc has looked much better when given the opportunity.
The bullpen market is expected to be plentiful this offseason. That market is headlined by Josh Hader, previously of the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres, who would fix many of their problems even if Smith and Chapman leave.