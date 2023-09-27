3 problems Giants need to fix after Week 3 disaster
The Giants were not competitive in their Week 2 loss to the 49ers. Brian Daboll and his coaching staff need to fix these three issues to right the ship.
Giants fans should not have expected their team to roll into San Franicsco and knock the 49ers off last week. They could have expected their team to put up a fight. Instead, New York let the 49ers walk all over them in a decisive 30-12 loss.
That result will send head coach Brian Daboll and his staff back to the drawing board this week. The team has plenty of issues to clean up before they host the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
Most of the focus will understandably go toward fixing the team's anemic offense, but issues on the defensive side of the ball should not be ignored. In particular, the 49ers really torched the Giants' defense by getting the ball to their running backs and tight ends via the passing game.
Problems the Giants need to fix: 3. Limit receptions by running backs and tight ends
It's tough for any team to stop players like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. The Giants' defense offered less resistance than most units. Kittle lit New York up for seven catches for 90 yards and McCaffrey chipped in a healthy five receptions for 34 yards.
If those numbers are replicated by Kenneth Walker and Noah Fant this week then the Giants will be in deep trouble. Added attention must be focused by the team's safeties and linebackers to make sure Seattle's offense is unable to hurt them with a high volume of underneath throws. That will put the cornerbacks under more scrutiny against Seattle's talented wideouts but that's a risk defensive coordinator Wink Martindale needs to take.
The Giants might give up a couple big plays on Monday night by shutting down the Seahawks' underneath routes, but they cant afford to let Pete Carroll's offense suffocate them with ball control.