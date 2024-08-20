3 prospects not named Andrew Painter the Phillies can trade for Garrett Crochet
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of many teams that could aggressively pursue Garrett Crochet in an offseason trade with the Chicago White Sox.
To do so, many have speculated that Philadelphia would need to include right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter. Painter is one of the best pitching prospects in the game but he sits on the bench as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
If the Phillies decide to keep Painter, they should still be able to get the deal done, but it could cost them a few of their other top names. The Phillies have shown a willingness to trade big names in order to get big names, so they could be open to dealing almost any prospect they have.
Keyword there: 'almost.'
3. OF Justin Crawford
The Phillies are going to need to part ways with one of their top 100 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, if they want to acquire a huge arm like Crochet. Justin Crawford is the team's third ranked prospect and the 58th-ranked prospect in the game.
Crawford, 20, has been incredible in every step of the minor leagues so far. He's hitting over .300 in 194 career games. On the season, Crawford is slashing .304/.350/.436 between High-A and Double-A. There hasn't been a level of the minor leagues that has outmatched or overwhelmed him, despite him being just 20 years old.
The 20-year-old is an elite athlete with a tremendous glove. He has a solid arm and one of the best run tools in the entire minor leagues. He has 36 stolen bases on the campaign due to his 75-grade run tool. The only tool that holds him back from being a true five-tool prospect is his power, which doesn't really matter when he consistently hits over .300.
His value is incredible and the Phillies wouldn't want to move him. But he's likely going to be a highly discussed name in the Phillies pursuit of acquiring Crochet this offseason.
2. SS Starlyn Caba
As I noted in the section about Justin Crawford, the Phillies will likely need to move one of their top 100 prospects to acquire Crochet. The package is going to need to be a massive one. Luckily for Philadelphia, they still have four top 100 names, including Painter and Aidan Miller, both of which may be off the table in this deal.
With those two likely off the table, the Phillies would then need to discuss Crawford and their fourth ranked prospect, Starlyn Caba.
Caba, 18, hasn't looked great since being moved up to Low-A this year, but remember, he's just 18 years old. The young shortstop is quite far from tapping into his incredible potential, which is why he's rated so high.
Despite slashing .227/.395/.288 on the year, Caba has stolen nearly 50 bases in under 70 games. Also, note that his on base percentage in nearly .400. He may not hit .300, but as the saying from the movie Moneyball goes, "He gets on base."
Caba is a solid prospect with a huge ceiling. He's a glove first prospect with a great run tool. His hit tool shouldn't be overlooked, though he will never be a 30-homer guy. If the Phillies want Crochet, Caba has to be on the table.
1. RHP Mick Abel
I understand that Mick Abel has struggled this year and because of this, he's dropped out of MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects. Still, he ranks out as one of the best prospects in the Phillies system and it's far too early to give up on the righty.
Abel, 23, has a great fastball and a few quality off-speed offerings. His control has lacked at times, but when he's in the zone, he's dominant. The 6-foot-5, former first round pick packs a ton of potential and he could very easily develop into a star down the road.
Though he has struggled on the year, posting an ERA near 6.00, he's been much better as of late. Across his last two starts, he's thrown 11 innings allowing just six hits and one run (unearned) while striking out 15.
If the White Sox are going to trade away one of their top young pitchers, they are going to need a top pitcher in return. With Painter potentially off the table, Abel becomes the next best option for them to pursue.
Abel likely wouldn't be the headliner, most likely being a co-headliner alongside Crawford or Caba in this deal.