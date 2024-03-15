3 QBs Steelers can add after trading Kenny Pickett away to Eagles
2. Steelers could draft Spencer Rattler on Day 2
In the wake of the Diontae Johnson trade, it would be a safe bet to say that the Steelers are going to be targeting a prospect who is either a wide receiver or an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Both of those are the primary areas of concern for Pittsburgh's roster as of right now.
On top of that, sitting at the No. 20 overall pick, the Steelers simply aren't in the range to get one of the top quarterbacks in this class, even if they wanted to. The latest rumblings suggest that Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy are all likely to be off the board in the first six picks of the draft. And it definitely doesn't behoove this franchise to trade up for a quarterback at this current juncture.
However, this quarterback class has some intrigue on Day 2. And while the Steelers still might not be picking high enough to draft a Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. in the second round, they could be in the right range for South Carolina's Spencer Rattler.
Rattler came into the college football ranks at Oklahoma with much acclaim as a recruit and backed that up largely in Lincoln Riley's offense with the Sooners before he was supplanted by Williams. He then went to join the Gamecocks by way of the transfer portal and, despite a subpar supporting cast, he still had flashes of real brilliance.
While there are some bad habits that Rattler needs to iron out, he's a worthwhile flier who has tolls that could make him Pittsburgh's QB of the future. Letting him come in and sit behind Wilson would not only give the Steelers an insurance policy for the 2024 season, but also a potential long-term plan as well.