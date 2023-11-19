3 QBs to bench after Week 11 and who should replace them
A few Week 11 QB performances are worthy of the pine.
Browns should consider benching Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a free agent
The Cleveland Browns scrapped their way to a 13-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, largely because of their No. 1 defense. Cleveland now holds sole possession of second place in the AFC North at 7-3, but it's time to consider a change to their QB plans before it gets too late.
On the surface, Dorian Thompson-Robinson was the right choice to start this game. Veteran P.J. Walker has been largely unplayable in his sporadic appearances this season. Deshaun Watson is out until 2024, and there is undeniable upside tied to DTR's dual-threat athleticism — even if his first start way back in Week 4 went poorly.
Well, start No. 2 didn't go so hot either. Cleveland won the game, but 13 points isn't enough to win most games. The Steelers' uniquely terrible offense shouldn't overshadow the fact that Thompson-Robinson posted a shoddy 54.9 QB rating, completing 24-of-43 passes for 165 yards and one interception. He added 20 yards on the ground, but that hardly moves the needle in a positive direction.
The Browns' only alternative at the moment is Walker, who has one touchdown and five interceptions in five appearances (three starts) this season. The Browns are expected to consider free agents, however, including recent workout visitor Joe Flacco.
While it's hard to get excited about 2023 Joe Flacco starting football games, there's a real chance he's a better option than DTR in the short term. Or, the Browns could consider a different veteran currently floating on the market. Cleveland has the defense to make real noise in the postseason, but one has to imagine the house of cards will crumble if DTR remains under center at this stage in his development.
Thing is, the Browns don't have much time to incorporate a new arm. It's now or never.