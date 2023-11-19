3 QBs to bench after Week 11 and who should replace them
Steelers should consider benching Kenny Pickett for Mitch Trubisky
The Steelers should actually consider dumping Matt Canada for another coordinator. But, that won't happen. Desperate times, desperate measures. Mike Tomlin continues to invent excuses for Kenny Pickett, but the 25-year-old has done little this season to reassure the fanbase that he was actually "handed down by the football gods" to save Pittsburgh football.
Pickett completed 15-of-28 passes for 106 yards with a 62.5 QB rating in the Steelers' loss. The Browns' defense is abnormally strong, but this has become a weekly trend for Pickett. He threw for 126 yards last week. The week before, 160 yards. Maybe the Steelers should pivot to their more experienced backup, Mitchell Trubisky.
It's natural to shudder at the thought. Trubisky, a former No. 2 pick turned enemy of the state in Illinois, has been relegated to backup duties for a reason. He made the Pro Bowl was back in his second NFL season, but it has been a precipitous decline since. He fell out of favor in Chicago, made a brief QB2 pit stop in Buffalo, then found himself as the Steelers' reserve.
Trubisky has appeared in two games this season, completing 18-of-32 pass attempts for 156 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Not great, Bob, but perhaps an extended leash and the confidence of his coaching staff could unlock improved results as the starter. The Steelers' offense is stuck in mud right now. Unless the team plans to let their postseason hopes gradually fade away, it's hard to justify a sustained investment in Pickett, beyond the simple fact that there isn't a great alternative on the roster.
There's a chance he falls flat in the same ill-fated offensive setup as his younger teammate, but Trubisky at least has legitimate NFL experience. He's not a no-name rookie or a complete non-entity. If there's a belief that he could deliver even marginal improvements over the current product, the Steelers' coaching staff should consider the change. Let Pickett use it as motivation.