3 QBs who should be benched after NFL Week 5
These QBs were less than stellar in Week 5. Perhaps their teams should look elsewhere.
The NFL QB landscape continues to shift with each passing week. While it is generally considered the most valuable position in football, and for good reason, quarterback is something of a double-edged sword. Great QB play absolves roster-building flaws; poor QB play magnifies them.
We have been treated to plenty of quality QB play in Week 5, but in keeping with tradition, a few stinkers warrant criticism — and potentially an introduction to the bench.
It's still very early in the season, as we aren't even one-third of the way through the schedule. There's more than enough time for narratives to change and for once-discredited players to emerge. That said... there's not much time left, and these QBs could use a dose of hard, cold reality.
3. Bryce Young, Panthers
The Carolina Panthers were obliterated on the road in Detroit, with No. 1 pick Bryce Young turning in another uneven performance under center. He completed 25-of-41 passes for 257 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.
It's impossible to blame Young for the entirety of the Panthers' offensive struggles — the line is a problem and he has the weakest collection of playmakers in the NFC — but still, there are red flags that have to be concerning to the Carolina faithful.
Much was made of Young's limited physical tools before the draft. He's supposed to make up that ground with football I.Q. and sheer competitive spirit, but he's making more rookie mistakes than the "more volatile" No. 2 pick, C.J. Stroud, and he's struggling to operate under duress. Young doesn't have elite arm strength and the intangibles haven't quite translated to the NFL.
That doesn't mean the intangibles won't translate eventually, and it's way too early for the Panthers to panic. Even if Stroud appears to have the bolder career arc at the moment, there's time for Young to catch up or at least develop into a quality starter in his own right. His performance Sunday wasn't all bad, and the counting stats look half-decent due to some garbage time fourth-quarter dimes. That said, Carolina has been the pound-for-pound worst NFL team to date.
It's not unreasonable to think, for a moment, that Andy Dalton might be the better option in Carolina. The Panthers have already lost control of the season at 0-5, so there's little reason for a win-now mentality, but Young should feel a bit of pressure.