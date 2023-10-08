3 QBs who should be benched after NFL Week 5
These QBs were less than stellar in Week 5. Perhaps their teams should look elsewhere.
2. Daniel Jones, Giants
Surprise, surprise! The New York Giants lost to the high-flying Miami Dolphins in the week's most predictable outcome. The final score was 31-16. New York put up a decent fight at points, but the offense ultimately crumbled. Daniel Jones is starting to become a weekly fixture on this column, which isn't ideal considering the four-year, $160 million contract he just signed.
Jones completed 14-of-20 passes for 119 yards on Sunday. He exited the game early in the fourth quarter after taking his sixth sack of the afternoon. He suffered what appeared to be a neck injury, with severe whiplash on a hit from behind.
That is unfortunate and the Giants will have to tread carefully with Jones' health. That is the top priority before we dive back into football.
Still, the performance before the injury was simply not up to par — a recurring trend for Jones this season. He has the misfortune of playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in football, which can be directly correlated to his injury (as well as many mistakes), but his errant decision-making continues to plague the Giants. It's not an offensive line problem or a QB problem. It's both.
New York has little choice but to ride it out with Jones given their financial commitment, but the team is now 1-4 after last season's impressive wild card push. Tyrod Taylor will step in for however long Jones is out and he's a proven NFL commodity with years of starting experience. Maybe if he gets the chance to string together a couple of solid outings, Jones starts to feel the heat.