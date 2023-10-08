3 QBs who should be benched after NFL Week 5
These QBs were less than stellar in Week 5. Perhaps their teams should look elsewhere.
1. Mac Jones, Patriots
Another weekly candidate for this column, Mac Jones was benched midgame for the second time in as many weeks. Bill Belichick spent the entire preseason undermining confidence in Jones as the franchise's QB, and now we understand why. The dude does not have it, and the New England Patriots' offense will continue to struggle for as long as Jones operates at his current level.
Jones is another player who was sold as the "intangibles" QB before the draft, a player blessed with the football savvy and bright-lights poise to overcome limited physical tools. Unfortunately, you need to have a certain level of zip to your passes to survive in the NFL, and Jones simply doesn't have the arm strength. He's not exactly playing safe football either; he completed 12-of-22 passes for 110 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions before Bailey Zappe took over in a 34-0 loss to the Saints.
New Orleans has a quality defense and there is credit to go around, but it's hard to go scoreless in the NFL. These are professional athletes with 60 minutes to string together at least one scoring drive. Jones couldn't get the job done. He's another victim of a shoddy O-line and a relatively weak supporting cast, but it's clear a bulk of the issues start with Jones.
At this point, there is no good reason for Jones to take the field in Week 6. Not as the starter at least. Belichick circled Zappe as a potential replacement throughout training camp and the second-year QB out of Western Kentucky has now supplanted Jones two games in a row. It's clear the Patriots have lost all confidence in Jones, and frankly, so has everyone else. It can't get much worse. It's time to let Zappe have the run of things for a game; at least see if he can give you something more.