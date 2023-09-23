3 quarterbacks Alabama should already be targeting in the transfer portal for 2024
Alabama needs a quarterback badly, and Nick Saban should start scouting the 2024 transfer portal.
Alabama transfer portal target at quarterback: Malachi Nelson, USC
The No. 1 overall player in the class of 2023, Nelson has no chance of playing while Caleb Williams is at the helm for the Trojans. Williams is projected to be the top pick in the 2024 Draft, but he could stay another year and keep collecting on his $2.9 million NIL valuation. He already has done national ads for Dr Pepper and Wendy’s.
Nelson is an elite athlete, who can throw on the run, and from multiple arm angles. He was the Press-Telegram High School Football Player of the Year as a junior, throwing for nearly 2,700 yards and 39 touchdowns. In his senior year, he was a finalist in the Elite 11 quarterback camp.
Saban just missed out on getting him this past offseason and could look to rectify that with the 2024 transfer portal. If Nelson had known he could have started for the Tide this season, he might already be there.