3 quarterbacks Alabama should already be targeting in the transfer portal for 2024
Alabama needs a quarterback badly, and Nick Saban should start scouting the 2024 transfer portal.
Alabama transfer portal target at quarterback: Drew Allar, Penn State
Unlike the other quarterbacks on this list, Allar is a starter at a major college program and has no chance of losing his starting job next season.
As good as the Nittany Lions are, they are not the Crimson Tide, and Allar could bolt for the opportunity to play in the SEC and compete for a national championship.
He threw for 9,103 yards and 97 touchdowns as a high school starter. In his senior year, he was named Ohio Mr. Football before committing to play for Penn State. While he was initially rated as a three-star recruit, he was bumped to a four-star rating after he signed his letter of intent, and 247 Sports later gave him a five-star prospect rating.
He is currently completing 67 pecent of his passes for 3-0 Penn State and has thrown four touchdowns to zero interceptions. Allar currently boasts a passer rating of 152.4. He is a prototypical size, at 6’5 and 243 pounds.
A move to the Crimson Tide could make him a Heisman favorite in 2024 and a projected top-ten pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.