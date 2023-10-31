3 Raiders to blame for atrocious performance vs. Lions
Who is to blame for the Las Vegas Raiders' struggles against the Detroit Lions? The offense let the defense down in every way.
2. Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo was 10-of-21 for 126 yards and an interception returned for a touchdown. He took six sacks. And none of that was the most benchable offense he committed on Monday night.
Davante Adams had just one catch for 11 yards, and it wasn't because he couldn't get open. He got open. A lot. And Garoppolo missed him. A lot.
The star wide receiver was seen on the sideline throwing his helmet to the turf in anger and letting loose a string of expletives. Who could blame him? The quarterback didn't give him a chance. The Raiders' leading receiver was running back Josh Jacobs with two catches for 27 yards. That's it!
And when Garoppolo did throw Adams' way, it came in the form of an awful throw into double coverage.
Garoppolo was flat-out terrible. Sure, his offensive line didn't give him much help, but Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell combined to give up one sack behind that same offensive line last week against the Bears. It's not just the line. It's on the quarterback to read the defense, to get the ball out quickly or to extend the play. Jimmy G isn't doing any of that.