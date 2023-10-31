3 Raiders to blame for atrocious performance vs. Lions
Who is to blame for the Las Vegas Raiders' struggles against the Detroit Lions? The offense let the defense down in every way.
1. Josh McDaniels
Yeah, the offensive line was bad. The quarterback was terrible. But the buck stops with the head coach because it's his offense that's taking the Raiders out of games.
The Lions put up 486 yards but the defense was the only reason LV ever had a chance in the game. They held Detroit to field goals for most of the first half.
After giving up a late touchdown right before halftime, they came back out in the third quarter and Marcus Peters returned an interception for a touchdown to draw back within two. They even got the ball back on the next drive via a fumble! How did the Raiders' offense repay them? With a three-and-out, a four-and-out and two drives ending in turnovers on downs.
Josh McDaniels' offense managed just one touchdown for the second week in a row. And the one they scored last week was in garbage time. The Raiders offense has scored three touchdowns in the last three weeks. The Raiders defense has scored two touchdowns in that same span.
When asked how to fix the Raiders offense, Josh Jacobs said, "That ain't my job," per Case Keefer of the Las Vegas Sun.
It's McDaniels' job and he's doing a bad job at it.