3 Raiders who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
The Raiders could make some big changes after their third straight losing season.
The Las Vegas Raiders had some good moments to look back on this past season. They scored 63 points in a game against the Chargers, they even beat the Chiefs on the road on Christmas Day. They fired Josh McDaniels and might've found their head coach of the future in Antonio Pierce.
There were some bright spots for Las Vegas, but the season was still a disappointment. The Raiders are currently 7-9, and have been eliminated from playoff contention. They had hoped the switch from Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo would help them get back to the playoffs, and even held onto some high-valued assets, but will finish with a losing record for the third straight year.
Big changes could be coming for the Raiders this offseason. We don't know what will happen with Antonio Pierce, but it's hard to see any of these players wearing Silver and Black in the 2024-25 season.
3) Josh Jacobs will not re-sign with the Raiders this time around
Josh Jacobs holding out for a long-term contract was a big storyline in the preseason before he was finally able to agree to a deal with the Raiders to get him to play this upcoming season. The Raiders bringing Jacobs back was a must, as he was arguably the best running back in football in the 2022-23 season. This season, however, has been a different story.
Jacobs has appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and has 805 yards rushing. He's seen his yards per attempt dip from 4.9 to 3.5 this season, making him go from one of the more efficient to least efficient rushers in the league. Jacobs is seventh in the league in carries (despite missing time due to injury) and 24th in rushing yards. That tells you all you need to know right there.
The Raiders had no interest in signing him to a long-term deal when he was elite, they'll certainly not have an interest in doing so when he's a year older and coming off a down season. He had some good moments with the Raiders, but it feels like it's in the best interest of both parties for there to be a divorce.