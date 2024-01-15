3 Rams who won’t be back in 2024 after heartbreaking playoff exit
These three players won't be back on the Los Angeles Rams for the 2024 season after their heartbreaking playoff exit.
The Los Angeles Rams made a shocking transformation, going from a 5-12 team with one of the bleakest futures in the NFL to a 10-7 team with a spot in the playoffs. The Rams were the NFC's sixth seed and had a tough task ahead of them, but with Sean McVay coaching and a rejuvenated Matt Stafford in at quarterback, an upset certainly felt possible.
Stafford and the Rams did play well and were in the game from start to finish but wound up falling short, losing 24-23 eliminating them from the postseason. While the ending was obviously disappointing, the season proved to be a massive success for this Rams team that was predicted by most to be cellar dwellers in 2023.
With the season officially over for the Rams, their attention turns to 2024. McVay has already confirmed he'll return, and the Rams will have Stafford as well. They hope Aaron Donald joins them, but that remains to be seen. These three players, however, will not be returning to the Rams for the 2024 season.
3. Demarcus Robinson, WR
The Rams signed Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal to add depth to their receiver room. Cooper Kupp was the team's established WR1, but Robinson and Puka Nacua seemed to have the best chances at being the team's WR2. As we know, Nacua took off and Robinson didn't do much in his year in Los Angeles.
The 29-year-old recorded 26 receptions for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Not horrible for a WR3 or WR4, but also nothing to write home about. Robinson did end the season playing some of the best football of his career so there's a chance the Rams look to re-sign him, but that also could mean he'll search for a larger role elsewhere.
The Rams already have their top two receivers solidified with Nacua and Kupp, and have a decent WR3 option with Tutu Atwell. The 24-year-old Atwell did catch a touchdown in the playoff loss, and didn't do much worse statistics-wise than Robinson did. Los Angeles could also find a receiver in the draft or free agency. Robinson can return, but it's certainly less than likely.