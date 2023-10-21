3 Rangers to blame for heartbreaking Game 5 loss to Astros
The Texas Rangers blew a lead going into the ninth inning in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. Who's fault was it?
2. Marcus Semien and Corey Seager
In the biggest game of the postseason so far, the Rangers needed their two best hitters to put them over the top. We're looking at you, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager.
Going 1-of-10 combined just doesn't cut it.
Semien and Seager were both 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position. They both got opportunities to be the heroes in the bottom of the ninth and narrowly came up short.
Maybe it was just one of those days on Friday, but Semien had one hit in the three games at Globe Life Field. Seager had three.
Semien also committed an error, though he made up for that later with a great defensive play in the sixth inning.
Again, this is the part of the postseason when the little things make the difference between winning and losing. When you're pursuing a spot in the World Series, you need your star hitters to come up big with their bats. By no means do Semien and Seager bear the greatest share of the blame but they didn't get the job done.