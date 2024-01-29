3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week
Upsets have been a common occurrence in college basketball this season. These three teams ranked inside the AP Top 25 could fall victim to an upset over the next seven days.
Upsets have been the name of the game this season in college basketball as the lack of a dominant super team means anyone can be picked off on any given night. Auburn, for example, began last week inside the Top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll and dropped a pair of games (including a loss at Alabama we called in this space last week) to tumble to No. 16.
Which ranked teams should be on upset alert this week? Read on for a look at three Top 25 schools in danger of getting tripped up this week, beginning Monday night with the Duke Blue Devils.
3 Ranked College Basketball Teams That Should Be On Upset Alert This Week
No. 7 Duke (At Virginia Tech 1/29)
Winning road games in college basketball is hard and it can be even more difficult if you don't focus on the task at hand. Duke has been playing well of late, winning 10 of their past 11 games to climb into the Top 10, but needed a controversial foul call at the end of Saturday's game against Clemson to secure a win.
With a trip to Chapel Hill looming on Saturday, the Blue Devils could be vulnerable to getting picked off tonight when they head to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech. The Hokies have a few good wins under their belt already, including non-conference victories over Boise State and Iowa State, but the mediocre SEC offers few opportunities for a team to pick up a win that will matter to the Selection Committee.
Taking down Duke at home would certainly move the needle for Virginia Tech, which should put everything they have into tonight's game. The Blue Devils can't worry about the Tar Heels quite yet or they could be heading to Chapel Hill looking to avoid a second straight loss on Saturday.