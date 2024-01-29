3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week
Upsets have been a common occurrence in college basketball this season. These three teams ranked inside the AP Top 25 could fall victim to an upset over the next seven days.
No. 23 Oklahoma (At Kansas State 1/30)
Things have been trending the wrong way for the Sooners for a while as they barely hung onto a spot towards the bottom of the poll despite losing a pair of games last week. Oklahoma has been a frequent visitor in this column since their talent level doesn't match the team's gaudy win-loss record, which has been exposed in Big 12 play.
Porter Moser's team is just 3-4 in Big 12 games with a 1-2 mark in conference road games. The lone Big 12 victory the Sooners have picked up away from Norman came by four at Cincinnati, which is far closer to the bubble than the top of the heap in the conference.
Tuesday night's road trip to Manhattan to take on Kansas State is fraught with peril for Oklahoma as the Wildcats have gone 3-0 in their conference home games this season, including a big upset of Baylor earlier this month. Kansas State is sitting in the middle of the pack in the Big 12 at 4-3 and needs wins like this one over the Sooners to separate themselves in the eyes of the selection committee.
It will take significantly better play from the Sooners to head to Manhattan and leave with a win. There is a strong chance that Kansas State lands a win here and Oklahoma finds itself completely out of the polls at this time next week.