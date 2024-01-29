3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week
Upsets have been a common occurrence in college basketball this season. These three teams ranked inside the AP Top 25 could fall victim to an upset over the next seven days.
No. 17 Utah State (At San Diego State 2/3)
The revolving door atop the Mountain West is a prime spot to look for upsets since the league has a lot of strong teams capable of beating up on each other. Utah State has done well to survive the Mountain West gauntlet so far, going 6-1 in their first seven league games and winning a hard-fought road contest at Boise State last Saturday.
There is a lot to like with the Aggies, who have one of the conference's most explosive offenses, but the league has found a way to humble its best teams often this season. Another dangerous road trip awaits Utah State on Saturday as they head out West to take on San Diego State in a matchup that will be nationally televised on FOX.
The Aztecs have been solid after their run to the National Championship Game a year ago, going 5-2 in league play thus far with respectable road losses to New Mexico and Boise State. Brian Dutcher's team has continued to play its traditionally rugged defensive structure, allowing just 66.8 points per game this season, and are more than capable of slowing down the Aggies' high-flying offense.
The fact that this contest will air on FOX could also give a little extra juice to the Aztecs and their fans, who don't get a truly national spotlight like this very often. San Diego State figures to have a little extra pep in their step for this game and can easily knock off Utah State in this Saturday showdown.