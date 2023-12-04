3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week
After a lot of big dogs went down in Week 4, these three ranked teams find themselves on upset alert over the next seven days
There certainly has been a lot of chaos in the first month of the college basketball season. Arizona became the third different team to claim the top spot in the AP Top 25 in the span of five weeks, taking advantage of a slew of upsets last week to claim the top spot.
Duke and Texas A&M were two of last week's upset picks and tumbled in the polls as a result with the Blue Devils sliding 15 spots from No. 7 all the way to No. 22. Let's take a look at three more ranked teams who could find themselves in trouble this week, beginning with the newly-ranked Wisconsin Badgers.
No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan State on 12/5
The Badgers are one of three new teams in the AP Top 25 this week thanks to an upset win over Marquette last week. That victory over the Golden Eagles is a signature win for the Badgers, who also beat Virginia earlier this year and whose two losses came to power conference schools in Tennessee and Providence.
A big game at No. 1 Arizona is on tap for Saturday and the Badgers could fall into a trap looking ahead to that game and past their Big Ten opener against Michigan State. Most experts have looked past the Spartans thanks to a slow 4-3 start to the season but Michigan State has already played a strong schedule, testing themselves against Duke and Arizona while also picking up a win over a solid Butler team in the Gavitt Tip Off Games.
Tom Izzo has done well against Wisconsin in the past as the Spartans are 19-9 against the Badgers since 2010, including an 8-2 mark at the Breslin Center. The Izzone should be rocking as the Spartans, who were talented enough to earn the No. 4 ranking in the preseason Top 25 poll, can make a case to re-enter the rankings with an upset of the Badgers.