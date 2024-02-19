3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week
Upsets have rattled college basketball all season long. Which three ranked teams are in the most danger of getting tripped up this week?
The theme of this college basketball season has been upsets, which have shaken up the AP Top 25 poll on a weekly basis. While upsets aren't a new thing, we have seen a very high number of Top 10 teams lose to unranked opponents on the road this year, including No. 2 Purdue getting tripped up at Ohio State on Sunday.
Two more upset picks from last week's column hit. Kansas' road woes also continued with a blowout loss at Texas Tech while Wisconsin lost in overtime to Iowa to drop out of the poll in its latest update.
Keep with us here for a look at three more ranked teams on upset alert this week, including the No. 1 team in the land.
No. 1 UCONN (At No. 15 Creighton 2/20)
It's UCONN's world now and we all are just living it. Fresh off getting snubbed for the top seed in the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee's Top 16 reveal on Saturday, the Huskies made a statement by blowing No. 4 Marquette out of the water to become the undisputed top team in the nation.
There is a legitimate chance that UCONN can repeat as national champions, making them the first team to do so since the 2007 Florida Gators. Being the top dog also brings a massive target with it and the Huskies will be in real danger of seeing their 14-game winning streak come to an end at Creighton on Tuesday.
The Bluejays have the firepower to score with anyone in the country and may get the Huskies a big flat-footed after their emotional effort on Saturday. The long trip to Omaha may also tire out UCONN, which could leave them vulnerable to getting picked off if they're not up to the task of handling Creighton on Tuesday.