3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, Jan. 8-14
The Big 12 is going to be a war zone this season and two of its ranked teams find themselves on upset alert in Week 10 of the college basketball season.
The two-month stretch run of conference play is underway for the college basketball season and it promises to bring plenty of drama to the AP Top 25 rankings. Upsets will continue shaking things up for the remainder of the regular season, as was the case for both Clemson and Colorado State last week.
We called both of those upsets in this space and there are a few more ranked squads in danger of getting topped this week. Let's take a look at three ranked teams in danger of getting tripped up this week, beginning with Texas.
3 Ranked College Basketball Teams That Should Be On Upset Alert This Week
No. 25 Texas (At Cincinnati 1/9)
The Longhorns are barely hanging on to their Top 25 status after getting tripped up by Texas Tech over the weekend. Any Big 12 game is difficult but if you look at what Texas has accomplished this season their lack of quality wins sticks out like a sore thumb.
All three of Texas' losses have come by double digits against competent Power 5 competition (Louisville doesn't count) and they have another tough road game on tap on Tuesday against Cincinnati. The Bearcats made their Big 12 debut in style with an impressive road win against then-No. 12 BYU over the weekend and have the type of explosive offense that will get Texas fits.
The eye test hasn't looked too favorable for Texas, which still needs to demonstrate that it is worthy of having a number in front of its name. That won't come easily against Cincinnati, which will be highly motivated to knock off the Longhorns and jump start their at-large hopes for the NCAA Tournament.