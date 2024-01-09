3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, Jan. 8-14
The Big 12 is going to be a war zone this season and two of its ranked teams find themselves on upset alert in Week 10 of the college basketball season.
No. 9 Oklahoma (At TCU 1/10)
Few teams in the country have been more surprising than Oklahoma, which appeared to have a long road to hoe in the rugged Big 12. The Sooners were projected 12th in the 14-team conference in the league's preseason poll but Porter Moser's team has raced out to a 13-1 start to climb to ninth in the AP Top 25.
The only loss that the Sooners have suffered so far came to North Carolina, which is not a bad one, but the best wins Oklahoma has racked up outside of league play came against Providence and a so-so USC team. Moser put together a relatively soft non-conference schedule since he knew his team needed time to find itself, but that lack of battle-testing could come home to roost in the gauntlet known as the Big 12.
Winning against Iowa State was a solid start to league play for Oklahoma but Wednesday's trip to TCU is very dangerous. The Horned Frogs are an underrated 11-3 team that feels they were jobbed out of a potential road win at Kansas thanks to a highly questionable Flagrant 1 call at the end of Saturday's game, which should lead to a very angry effort against Oklahoma.
The Horned Frogs are in serious need of a marquee win to kick off their at-large push for the NCAA Tournament and topping a Top 10 team at home would be a good way to do it. Oklahoma might be walking into a buzz saw here and it wouldn't be shocking if they not only lost, but lost big.