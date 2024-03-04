3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, March 4-10
The upset has been the theme of this college basketball season. Which 3 ranked teams find themselves on upset alert prior to Champ Week?
No. 10 Creighton (At Villanova 3/9)
There are few teams in the country capable of slowing down Creighton when they knock down their shots. The Bluejays have a potent offensive core headlined by Baylor Scheierman, Trey Alexander and Ryan Kalkbrenner that rack up 81.2 points per game, the 36th most in the country entering the week.
The issue for the Bluejays is that they can be quite vulnerable if their shots aren't falling, which has led to a few strange losses such as a 15-point home defeat to UNLV and a 14-point road loss at St. John's. Another notable loss for Creighton came earlier in the season when Villanova came to Omaha and left with a two-point victory in league play.
The two teams are set to wrap their season series in Philadelphia on Saturday and the contest means a lot more for Villanova, which finds itself squarely on the bubble. The Wildcats have been trending in the right direction thanks to five wins in their last six games but a trio of Quad 3 losses in Big 5 play have left their margin for error at a non-existent level.
Finding a way to sweep this week, which includes a road trip to Seton Hall before Creighton comes to town, would all but lock up a bid for Villanova thanks to their high-end wins. Expect the Wildcats to throw everything they have at Creighton on Saturday and they can definitely steal this game if the Bluejays' shots aren't dropping at their usual rate.