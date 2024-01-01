3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week
The start of January brings with it the full-time return of conference play and these three ranked teams have to be careful to avoid getting upset by a league foe over the next seven days.
2024 is here and the college basketball world looks very exciting. We haven't seen a truly dominant team emerge yet, which is going to lead to a wild NCAA Tournament in March, and upsets figure to cause more havoc over the remainder of the regular season.
We had a few teams in the AP Top 25 suffer big losses in the final week of December as Florida Atlantic and Arizona suffered strange road defeats while Gonzaga (as we predicted in this space last week) got knocked off at home by San Diego State. Let's take a look at three more teams who could be vulnerable to an upset this week, starting in the ACC with Clemson.
3 Ranked College Basketball Teams That Should Be On Upset Alert This Week
No. 16 Clemson (At Miami 1/3)
A road win at Alabama continues to be the main result the Tigers can point to as proof they are a worthy ACC contender. Losing by a bucket at Memphis isn't a bad result either, but going on the road in conference play always is a risk for upset potential.
Clemson has a tricky road game on tap Wednesday as they head to Coral Gables to take on the Hurricanes, who retained several key pieces from last year's Final Four team. Miami also has one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 84.7 points per game, and its two losses have come to quality teams in Kentucky and Colorado.
Having home-court advantage is a big deal in this game as Miami is 8-0 at home so far this season. The Tigers will need to step up their game in a big way if they want to avoid getting upset.