3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, Feb. 12-18
Kansas dropped in the AP Top 25 poll after getting upset at Kansas State last week. Are the Jayhawks on upset alert again?
No. 17 Creighton (At Butler 2/17)
The race to be the Big East's third-best team behind UConn and Marquette has taken some twists and turns over the course of the year and that title currently belongs to Creighton. Things have been touch-and-go at time for the Bluejays, who have a few very strange losses on their resume, but when everything is clicking fewer teams in the nation have more offensive firepower than Gregg McDermott's squad.
The Bluejays average over 80 points per game and have an explosive scoring trio with Baylor Scheierman, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander all averaging at least 16.9 points per game. The kryptonite for Creighton has been a leaky defense which has led them into some shootouts of late, resulting in a 99-98 overtime loss at home against Butler and a 91-87 setback at Providence when the Friars were looking shaky minus Bryce Hopkins.
Creighton is on the road on Saturday for a rematch with the Bulldogs, who have quietly surged onto the bubble by winning five of their last six games. The lone defeat in that stretch was a nine-point loss at UCONN, which is nothing to be ashamed of, and Butler has already scored impressive road wins against Marquette and the aforementioned Creighton thriller.
This is a big week for the Bulldogs, who also host Marquette on Tuesday and can firmly push their resume in the right direction with a split. If their defense has some holes again on Saturday it won't be shocking to see Creighton get swept by Butler.