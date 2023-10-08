3 Ravens to blame for giving Steelers a win and AFC North lead
The Baltimore Ravens surrendered the AFC North lead by giving the Steelers a win and making Pittsburgh look, for once, competent.
By Josh Wilson
Rashod Bateman
Rashod Bateman is one of the several figures of "what-if" ball from Sunday afternoon for the Ravens. Had his grip been a bit stronger, the Ravens very well could have won this game.
Bateman was targeted three times but could only corral one pass for eight yards, essentially serving as a non-factor on the afternoon. He dropped one pass in the end zone and easily could have made the outcome of this one completely different when it was all said and done.
Bateman, in general, has been somewhat disappointing this season with fewer than 20 yards per game after securing 40+ marks in that category his first two seasons.
Despite his season so far and this game in particular prompting concern, he refused to talk to the media after the game, underscoring his bad afternoon and giving it even more of a sour taste.
Bateman was late to join the Ravens in training camp, starting the year on the PUP list as he suffered from soreness related to Lisfranc surgery recovery. It's unclear if that has anything to do with his struggles so far this season.