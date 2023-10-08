3 Ravens to blame for giving Steelers a win and AFC North lead
The Baltimore Ravens surrendered the AFC North lead by giving the Steelers a win and making Pittsburgh look, for once, competent.
By Josh Wilson
Nelson Agholor
If Bateman's one endzone drop didn't do it for you, can I interest you in two would-have-been-scores from Nelson Agholor? Had he been able to secure those two opportunities, the Ravens would have won this game handily. Add on Bateman's, and the Ravens actually look quite dominating in the "what-if" scorebox.
Agholor's drop issues have been publicized in the past, with five drops in 2020, three in 2022, and four in 2019. He had none this season before today, but the two drops that could have created 12 points will sit in the front of Ravens fans' minds for the foreseeable future.
You're not going to win when your quarterback places a pass like this and it goes right through the hands of your receiver:
Agholor is not the WR1 on the team, but he is a situational receiver you hope can be available when the higher-priority weapons draw stronger coverage matchups. You have to have great concern over the viability of the offensive setup if even in a matchup against a defense that has given up 25.0 points per game coming into the afternoon, Agholor can't get anything done.