3 RB upgrades the Cowboys should have their eye on in camp, preseason
The Dallas Cowboys are in win-now mode. The more disappointing playoff exits they encounter, the less likely their Super Bowl window remains open. Dallas possesses one of the most talented rosters in the league on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, the Cowboys can score consistently thanks to their high-power quarterback Dak Prescott and his great selection of pass-catchers. Running backs are one area in which the Cowboys lack complete efficiency in a position group. After two consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons, Tony Pollard is gone as a victim of the team’s poor salary cap spending. The Cowboys are set to go with Ezekiel Elliot well past his prime and Rico Dowdle, who rushed for 361 yards this past season.
Dallas might have to make a late offseason move to get an NFL starting-caliber running back in their backfield and save their season. They can find one in the remaining free agent field or through a trade.
Najee Harris
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a series of disappointing first-round picks within the past couple of years. Several analysts and fans claim Najee Harris is one of them, but he hasn’t had a chance to thrive with a successful offensive line. Since arriving in Pittsburgh, Harris has had the unfortunate pleasure of playing behind one of the worst offensive lines that the Steelers have had in several decades with the team leaning on multiple retirees, aged veterans and disappointing young players.
In each of the three seasons for Pittsburgh, Harris has rushed for over 1,000 yards and accounted for at least seven touchdowns. He has accumulated 3,269 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 834 carries. He has also caught 144 receptions for six touchdowns.
Both Harris and the Steelers could use a chance to move on if both sides are going to end in a divorce.
While Dallas has struggled in the past few years with the health of the offensive line, they are much more efficient at the position group than Pittsburgh. Dallas can make Harris a legitimate star in the backfield as a player who patiently waits for his blockers to set up running lanes at the line of scrimmage and creates holes by climbing to the second level of the defense.
The Cowboys can trade for him with in the 2025 NFL Draft late-round pick (around sixth) and a middle of the round and the 2026 NFL Draft.
Alvin Kamara
The Cowboys could use another dynamic weapon for their versatile and explosive offense. While Harris is a reliable back for the run game, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara might be best suited for the Cowboys offense.
Kamara is one of the most dynamic and versatile offensive players in the league. He can run the ball in between the tackles, outside the tackles and be a receiving threat in the backfield and as a potential slot receiver.
New Orleans might look to get value out of Kamara before he leaves either as a free agent or through mutual decision. He has had several off-the-field issues that have limited his play on the field.
Kamara is coming off one of the least productive seasons he has played in his seven years in the league. In 13 games, he rushed for 694 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 75 receptions for 466 yards and only one touchdown.
In his career, he has accounted for 78 total touchdowns; including a kickoff return for a touchdown in his rookie season. He can provide this same amount of impact with an offense still in their prime as opposed to the Saints who are well past their prime and continue to struggle without Sean Payton.
Dallas would have to trade a 2025 third-round pick and potentially a fifth or sixth-round pick to make this trade.
Dalvin Cook
One of the more interesting free agents this year is former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. After six stellar seasons with the Vikings, Cook was made a casualty in the salary cap battle and decided to take his time deciding on a team for the 2023 season. He chose the New York Jets, but ultimately bet against himself by betting on the hype of the Jets overall.
Cook goes into this NFL season needing a serious boost in public image and productivity. He can provide this with the Cowboys this season.
Cook possesses great speed, superior athleticism and durability as a runner. In the first six seasons with Minnesota, Cook rushed for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns on 1,282 carries. Excluding last season, he rushed for at least over 1,100 yards in each season. He will play as a traditional back in run plays but also be utilized as a talented receiver in the backfield.
For this deal to work, Cook needs to take a lower-level contract than expected. Dallas would remain a legitimate Super Bowl contender with Cook in the backfield.