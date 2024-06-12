3 realistic receivers Steelers can still add to give George Pickens some help
In their long, storied history, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been resistant to change. The franchise has employed just three head coaches in the past 55 years, an astonishing commitment to loyalty that is unparalleled in sports, and one that is only going to continue now that Mike Tomlin has been extended through 2027.
As the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it, and the Steelers' steadfast ways have been key to their continued success. Tomlin has never had a losing season in 17 years in Pittsburgh, which is a remarkable achievement in a league that experiences such attrition in its coaching ranks each year.
Tomlin should be commended for keeping the Steelers above water, even as the heyday of the prime Ben Roethlisberger years have long since disappeared. The Steelers' defense has been enough to keep the team at a respectable level, but Pittsburgh's offense in recent years has limited any sort of playoff ceiling.
It's with this in mind that general manager Omar Khan did something this offseason that is very un-Steeler-like: he made big changes. Former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was brought on as the team's new offensive coordinator, and the entire quarterback room of Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph was replaced.
The arrivals of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have excited a fanbase that has clamored for something more than the plodding, uninspired offense they've watched for years now. Neither Wilson nor Fields is perfect, which is why the Steelers were able to bring them aboard so cheaply, but both have enticing ceilings that are well beyond whatever the team's previous quarterbacks could offer.
So much about the offense has changed, but there's one thing missing that could submarine the whole operation: the Steelers' wide receiver room is one of the worst in the NFL.
George Pickens, the highlight-making third-year receiver out of Georgia, is the latest in a long, proud lineage of Steelers wideouts, but whereas Lynn Swann had John Stallworth, Hines Ward had Plaxico Burress and Antonio Brown had Mike Wallace, there's no running mate for Pickens to rely on to stretch the other side of the field now that Diontae Johnson has been traded to Carolina
Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are not walking through that door (actually, Brown might. You should probably be aware of his whereabouts at all times, just to be safe), but if the Steelers want to score some points in Smith's first year calling the plays, they desperately need to add a capable WR2 to keep defenses honest.
Smith is known for his innovative run game. His offenses have been an annual fixture at or near the top of the league's rushing rankings, but in order to Let Russ Cook™ or Let Fields ... Fling (I don't know, we're still working on that one), you have to give them more than Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, and third-round rookie Roman Wilson.
With that being said, let's look at three wide receivers the Steelers could realistically hope to obtain before the season starts that could upgrade their offense in a major way. We're not looking to break the bank or pull off a major blockbuster (who knows if the Brandon Aiyuk rumors are more than just a pipe dream?). Instead, we want to keep with the Steeler tradition of making sensible moves, whether through trades or free agency, to keep Tomlin's winning streak intact for another year.
3) Sign Michael Thomas
This is a risk-free move with big upside. Michael Thomas was one of the best receivers in the NFL just a few years ago, but an interminable string of injuries has made him look like a shell of his former self. He missed the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury, then recorded only 55 catches for 619 yards in 13 games the past two years.
Thomas' injury history is a red flag, and it's the biggest reason why he still remains unsigned. No team has stepped up with a substantial multi-year contract offer, which means that whenever Thomas does finally sign, it will likely be for just one or two years with little guaranteed salary.
The Steelers met with Thomas last month, so we know there's interest from both sides in a potential partnership. Few other teams could offer Thomas the chance to slide right in as the number two receiver, so if Thomas wants to prove himself now that he's out of New Orleans, Pittsburgh is the place to do it.
Thomas has been known throughout his career as a technically skilled route runner. If he's healthy, that would pair well with Pickens' explosive field-stretching ability.
2) Trade for Treylon Burks
The Steelers missed out on signing a big-ticket free agent receiver in March, and they waited until the third round to select one in the NFL Draft. If Khan was hoping to make a big splash at the position, that ship has probably sailed. There are no sure things available on the open market, and a trade for a star like Aiyuk would be prohibitively expensive, both in draft pick compensation and the inevitable extension the 2025 free agent-to-be will command.
That doesn't mean that Khan should just sit on his hands and hope for an unexpected breakout from his unproven receiver group. The smart play would be looking for someone in need of a change of scenery that can be had on the cheap. Treylon Burks fits that bill. He's a former first-round pick, so the talent is there. He's dealt with injuries that have capped his productivity in his two years in the league, including a concussion and a knee sprain that caused him to miss seven games last year.
Burks' current team, the Titans, were very active in free agency as they signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. DeAndre Hopkins is still in town, which leaves Burks as the odd man out. The Titans have so many resources committed to the wide receiver position already, and Burks was drafted by the previous regime. He's only 24, and his best football is certainly ahead of him. The Titans would probably be grateful to get a late-round pick for him.
1) Trade for Tyler Lockett
Any viewers of The Bear know that Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, is much better in the kitchen when he has Ayo Edibiri's Sydney by his side. If Steelers fans promise not to throw a plate of pierogies at me, I'll return to the "Let Russ Cook" mantra once again to point out that a head chef needs someone he can trust. Whether you want to call him the sous chef or the chef de cuisine, that person for Russell Wilson is Tyler Lockett.
Lockett and Wilson worked beautifully together for seven years as Seahawks teammates. Lockett recorded 5,878 yards receiving and 45 touchdowns with Wilson throwing him the ball, and at 31 years of age, he still has a lot left in the tank.
Lockett is one of the last vestiges of the old era of Seahawks football now that Pete Carroll is no longer the head coach. Mike Macdonald is in charge now, and the former Ravens defensive coordinator hired Washington Huskies OC Ryan Grubb for the same job with the Seahawks. Does Lockett still fit into the team's long-term plans? Given that DK Metcalf is the unquestioned number one and Seattle spent a first-round pick last year on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it seems unlikely.
Seattle will undoubtedly be looking to make moves in the next couple years to remake the team in Macdonald's image, and that could very well mean moving on from one of the best receivers in franchise history. The Steelers are a perfect landing spot due not only to the chemistry shared by Lockett and his former quarterback, but to the glaring need for veteran leadership in one of the league's youngest receiver rooms.
Sometimes change is necessary, and it's encouraging that the Steelers have been willing to get out of their comfort zone in order to remake their lackluster offense. The work won't be done, though, until they add another receiver.