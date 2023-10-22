3 reasons 49ers won’t make it to the Super Bowl
The 49ers are off to a blistering start to the regular season, but these three fatal flaws will cost San Francisco a chance to win a Super Bowl.
The San Francisco 49ers possess just the sort of star-studded roster that's required to win a Super Bowl. Having an offensive genius in the form of head coach Kyle Shanahan prowling the sidelines only adds to the idea that San Francisco can hoist the Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done this season.
Unfortunately for fans in the Bay Area, this year's team possesses too many potential fatal flaws to win a title. The 49ers have everything required to make a deep postseason run, but it's not going to be a historical campaign. The following three problem areas are going to cost San Francisco when the stakes are at their highest.
3. Nick Bosa doesn't have quite enough help
When healthy, Nick Bosa is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. The 49ers have typically surrounded him with tons of help to maximize his ability to terrorize opposing quarterbacks. This year they've chosen to put a little more on Bosa's plate as an individual edge rusher.
Clelin Ferrell is currently starting opposite him at defensive end and he just isn't dynamic enough to worry opposing offensive lineman. He's a steady run defender but he's yet to even record a sack through six games. There's a cogent argument to be made that he should be benched in favor of Drake Jackson who's already notched three sacks through six games.
The 49ers still have a really good front seven overall, but they're not going to rush the passer well enough with their front four to win big-time playoff games against high-powered aerial attacks. The front office made a calculated risk to trust Bosa to shoulder that load by himself and it's going to cost them in the playoffs.