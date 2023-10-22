3 reasons 49ers won’t make it to the Super Bowl
The 49ers are off to a blistering start to the regular season, but these three fatal flaws will cost San Francisco a chance to win a Super Bowl.
1. Brock Purdy isn't ready for the brightest lights
Brock Purdy is an amazing story. The idea that the 262nd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft can pilot an elite offensive so soon is nothing short of remarkable. The problem for the 49ers is that Purdy isn't ready to win a high-leverage game on his own consistently.
Purdy can pull magic out of his hat sometimes, but he doesn't have that rare ability to seize a game by the scruff of its neck on a weekly basis. That's the sort of difference-maker most teams need at quarterback to maneuver through the minefields of a full postseason.
His inability to pull the 49ers' offensive out of the mud in their Week 6 loss to the Browns is a good example of why the young signal-caller isn't ready to win a Super Bowl. Cleveland's defense put him under constant pressure and limited him to just 125 yards passing on the day. Some injuries to his biggest weapons did limit what he was able to do against the Browns but that just highlights the reality that Purdy can't win games on his own.
Shanahan's schemes put Purdy in great position to look like an All-Pro quarterback on a weekly basis. Those schemes have a tendency to get mucked up in the playoffs. Purdy's inability to consistently make plays when he's required to go off-script is the biggest reason why the 49ers will come up short this year in their quest to win another Super Bowl title.