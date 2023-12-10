3 reasons the Cleveland Browns can make some noise in the NFL Playoffs
The Browns aren't going to win the AFC North, but that doesn't mean they can't make a Super Bowl run.
The Browns aren't going to enter the NFL Playoffs as a Super Bowl favorite, but writing Cleveland off would be a foolish mistake.
The Ravens deserve their lead atop the AFC North standings but they aren't the only team inside the hotly-contested division that has a chance of making noise in the playoffs. Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski also has a roster capable of causing big problems for opponents in the postseason.
If the Browns can make their way into the Playoffs it's highly unlikely they'll enter a single game as a favorite. The underdog suits Cleveland's personnel though. The organization takes pride in staying in the thick of the playoff race despite the bevy of injuries that have hit the depth chart all season long.
Instead of focusing on who the Browns won't have come playoff time it's more important to focus on what Stefanski and company will have at their disposal. Here are three reasons why Cleveland shouldn't be underestimated when the postseason arrives.
3. The secondary can trouble any receiving corps
The Browns' defense hasn't put up outstanding numbers this year, but the secondary has the sort of individual talent that can shine brightly in individual matchups. The group's ability to play man-to-man coverage gives defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz a lot of flexibility to work with.
Denzel Ward is the star of the group and as long as he's healthy come playoff time he'll be trusted to cover the opposition's No. 1 wideout. Special attention should be paid to the team's starting safety duo as well. Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill are two versatile starters who keep opponents off balance.
The real X-factor might be Greg Newsome as the team's primary operator at the nickel spot. The former first-round pick hasn't quite lived up to his draft status yet, but he's flashed signs of promise this season. If he picks up his game down the stretch it could transform this secondary from intriguing to dominating.