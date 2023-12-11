3 reasons Immanuel Quickley should be the Knicks starting shooting guard
Immanuel Quickley's scoring ability and defensive skills make him a strong candidate for a starting role with the New York Knicks. Who would he replace in the current starting lineup?
By James Nolan
1. Quentin Grimes and Donte DiVincenzo could excel together with the Knicks bench unit
When Quickley came into the league in 2020, he benefited from being the main scoring option for the Knicks off the bench. During the games the former Kentucky guard started, he's shown that he can be even more productive than he is off the bench.
In his second season, Grimes was gifted the starting shooting guard role. Playing in a rotation with Randle and Brunson could certainly be holding his production back. Throughout his three-year career, the former Houston guard has shown he can be an effective scorer.
DiVincenzo has been productive off the bench with the Knicks to start the year, but giving him the starting role might not be the best option. In New York's most recent game against the Boston Celtics, the former Vilanova star only scored six points on 33 percent shooting.
Even though Quickley is a lethal option off the bench, it shouldn't prevent the Knicks from allowing him to take over the starting role. His offensive production is much better than the other two options, and DiVincenzo and Grimes would be a great scoring duo off the bench.
Playing with the starters limits their opportunities. On the other hand, Quickley has shown he plays better with the starters throughout his career.