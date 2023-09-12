3 reasons the Jets need a Sam Darnold reunion to replace Aaron Rodgers
The Jets defense is insanely talented, and the offense also has a ton of dangerous weapons. They need a better QB than Zach Wilson to take over for Aaron Rodgers the rest of the season. Current 49ers backup QB Sam Darnold could be the right man for the job.
By James Nolan
No. 3 reason to bring back Sam Darnold: Jets defense is ready to win now
Zach Wilson is just not a reliable starting quarterback. Simple as that. The Jets wouldn't have traded for Rodgers if they entrusted the 24-year-old as the starter. That's why they need to make a move before it's too late, as this defense is too good to go to waste.
They have a stacked defensive line led by All-Pro Quinnen Williams, along with a loaded secondary led by DROY Sauce Gardner. We saw last year that same defense hold opposing teams to under 20 or fewer points 11 times.
Having an offense that could score over 20 points would keep this team in playoff contention, but Wilson is not the guy for that. Darnold on the other hand, could be the perfect fit. Last season as Carolina's starter he was 4-2, with seven touchdowns and a passer rating of 92.6.
With Brock Purdy looking like he hasn't missed a beat, the Niners might be inclined to move Darnold off for the right package. If the Jets can make that package, taking a shot at Darnold could be the right move to keep this team on track.