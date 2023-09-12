3 reasons the Jets need a Sam Darnold reunion to replace Aaron Rodgers
The Jets defense is insanely talented, and the offense also has a ton of dangerous weapons. They need a better QB than Zach Wilson to take over for Aaron Rodgers the rest of the season. Current 49ers backup QB Sam Darnold could be the right man for the job.
By James Nolan
No. 2 reason to bring back Sam Darnold: Jets have talent all around on offense
When the Jets did attain Darnold, the biggest knock on them was the weapons they didn't provide him with. We saw what the former Jets QB could do with an improved receiving core, now imagine he went back to this version of New York.
Breece Hall looks like he's one of the best young weapons in football, and now being paired with Dalvin Cook makes him even more of a threat. In week one, he rushed for over 100 yards in his return from a torn ACL.
Garrett Wilson arguably saved the Jets in week one, as he bailed out Zach Wilson by making one of the greatest catches in recent memory for a touchdown.
The former Ohio State product would be the best receiver Darnold would ever play with instantly. With the weapons they have, they need a quarterback that can get them the ball. The 26-year-old QB could thrive in Nathaniel Hackett's offense, as he has one of the more underrated arms in football.
If New York plans on rolling out Wilson as the QB1 this season, it could hurt all the offensive weapons they have. They had big plans before Rodgers went down, but those plans shouldn't change considering the other pieces they added.
Why not take a gamble, as the current option already proved he isn't the guy who will take this high-profile offense over the top? Darnold though, he could potentially be that guy if he got another shot.