3 reasons the Jets need a Sam Darnold reunion to replace Aaron Rodgers
The Jets defense is insanely talented, and the offense also has a ton of dangerous weapons. They need a better QB than Zach Wilson to take over for Aaron Rodgers the rest of the season. Current 49ers backup QB Sam Darnold could be the right man for the job.
By James Nolan
No. 3 reason to bring back Sam Darnold: Ex-Jets QB has unfinished business in New York
Nothing would fire up New York's fanbase more if the Jets were to actually make this move for Darnold. Connor Hughes of SNY recently reported that the team is indeed ready to strike a move. All options are on the table, and it would for sure be ironic to see a reunion.
As I mentioned before, New York didn't gift Darnold any reliable targets to throw to or even hand the ball off to. He was thrown into the fire at 21 years old and given the keys to the city with sky-high expectations.
Once Joe Douglas took over, it was clear he wanted to draft his own guy which meant Darnold had to go. Bringing him back would show the locker room the team is still committed to winning, as a lot of members in the locker room favored Mike White over Wilson in 2022.
In 38 games as New York's starter, Darnold was sacked 98 times. He wasn't protected or given any help around him. If he were to come to this team, he would have everything that he was supposed to be given when he was drafted there.
Coaches around the league have always praised the former USC quarterback, but he's never gotten his fair shot. If he were to come here he would be given a chance at gaining redemption and an opportunity to prove he can be a great QB in the NFL.
With Rodgers being out for the rest of the season, it's clear they won't find someone to fill his shoes. Taking a chance on the 26-year-old might be the best option on the table. The cost wouldn't be too high, and he has all the tools to flourish in this offense.
These next few days are going to be tough for Jets General Manager Joe Douglas. Now with the superstar QB out for the year, he might be forced to make a move to prevent this team from going off the rails.