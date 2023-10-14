3 reasons the Jets can upset the undefeated Eagles in Week 6
The New York Jets face a tough test against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Can they pull off an upset in Week 6?
By James Nolan
The New York Jets have a big test on Sunday, as they'll be hosting the undefeated Philadephia Eagles. Through the first five weeks, the defending NFC champs have been fifth in points, second in total yards, and first in third-down conversion percentage.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense have been unstoppable, but the Jets have one of the league's better defenses. In the last three weeks, star cornerback Sauce Gardner has only allowed seven catches for 59 yards. Robert Saleh's defense going up against Nick Sirianni's offense is going to be a fun one in Week 7.
While many don't expect Zach Wilson to lead New York to victory, he might be able to pull it off. Even though he's regarded as one of the worst quarterbacks in football, he has played well over his last two games.
Running back Breece Hall is also coming off a career game, as he rushed for 177 yards against the Denver Broncos in Week 5. If the second-year RB can replicate that performance, New York will be in the game.
With that being said, the Eagles are one of the most dominant teams in football. They allow 61.2 rushing yards per game, which is the best in the NFL. Their loaded offense will certainly be a challenge for Saleh's defense as well. If Hall, Wilson, and the pass defense can stay hot, then New York might just be able to pull off a victory.
3. The Jets rushing attack is on fire
After his best game of the season in Denver, Hall looks like he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered a year ago. In the two wins the Jets have this season, the Iowa State stud rushed for over 100 yards.
Last season before his injury, New York was 5-2. Afterward, their season went downhill, which showed how vital he is to the offense. Against the league's best-rushing defense, it's going to be a challenge for Hall on Sunday.
Philadelphia hasn't allowed a single running back to rush for more than 53 yards this season... They haven't faced a back like Hall this season, as he's starting to emerge as one of the most dangerous threats in football.
Through five games this season, the 22-year-old rising star has averaged 7.2 yards per carry, which is second in the NFL this season. Hall is also sixth in rushing yards this season, with 387.
When New York has their star RB on the field, they have a dangerous offense. Since they've drafted him, the Jets are undefeated when Hall rushes for over 75 yards in a game.
Even though the Eagles rushing defense is next-level, Hall is still going to cause havoc. If New York is going to pull off an upset against one of the best teams in the NFL, then they're going to need another big game out of the rising star.