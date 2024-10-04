3 reasons the Karl-Anthony Towns trade actually hurts the Knicks
The New York Knicks pulled off a major blockbuster trade last week, acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
The move sent shockwaves throughout the league, positioning the Knicks as a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference and a potential championship contender — something they arguably were after finishing with the No. 2 seed last season and then adding Mikal Bridges earlier this offseason.
Some may argue that the Knicks are closer to their goal of winning a championship than they've been in decades. However, you can build a solid case that the Towns trade made them worse.
3. Chemistry killed by KAT
One thing that made the Knicks' run so magical last season was their on-court chemistry and depth. Despite several significant injuries to vital rotational players, they still managed to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, where they fell to the Indiana Pacers in seven games — a series they very well could have won if Jalen Brunson hadn't been hurt.
With this trade, they'll lose two major cogs on the roster. Donte DiVincenzo's chemistry with the rest of the “Nova Knicks" can not be denied. He also stepped up significantly during the postseason, coming up in the clutch when the Knicks needed him the most.
Though Randle missed the postseason, he was still a massive part of the Knicks' identity and a leader in the locker room throughout the regular season.
Losing those two was a massive blow for the Knicks and adding Towns seems like a massive play for New York. However, the talented big man would need time to adjust to life in the Big Apple, and too much time would be dangerous for a Knicks team that wants to compete right away.
Sometimes the value of continuity is overlooked.
2. Concerning Defense
Towns came into the league heralded for the elite defense he flashed at Kentucky. However, he's been mostly ineffective at that end of the floor throughout his NBA career.
Towns has always been a questionable defender throughout his career in the NBA, though he has had moments that made him passable.
Last year, he played for a Timberwolves team that was ranked No.1 in the entire NBA in defense, and he was a big part of their defensive identity. He even showed some signs of life on defense during last year's playoffs when guarding three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
However, he hasn’t shown nearly enough on the side of the floor that should let the Knicks know he has what it takes to take them to the next level. He was effective as a complement to Rudy Gobert, one of the best defensive bigs of the past decade. Towns has never shown that kind of impact as the sole interior anchor.
Towns is very much an offensive-minded center. He can easily score buckets in the post when needed and is one of the best-shooting bigs in the league.
Under Tom Thibodeau, he would be expected to anchor their defense in the vein of other prominent big men who played for Thibs in the past, such as Joakim Noah and Mitchell Robinson, and it's up in the air if he can do that.
1. Rocky Relationship
Towns and Thibodeau don't have the best track record together. Their history dates back to Thib's time as the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
With Thibs in the fray, they made the postseason for the first time since 2004, and Towns recorded one of the better seasons in his career then. However, things went wrong with the two in the Twin Cities (with a bit of help from Jimmy Butler also ), which led to Thibs getting fired by the T-Wolves.
Though both sides have spoken glowingly about each other since the trade became official, with Towns reportedly stating that their head is due to this familiarity with Thibs' coaching style and offensive and defensive philosophy, the fear of old wounds showing up should concern Knicks fans.
Their relationship could potentially damage any momentum the Knicks built last season, or it can get them to the next level. But Towns and Thibs have to be on the same page if they hope to win and bring a championship to New York.