3 reasons Nets should go all-in for Jimmy Butler, 3 reasons not to
According to several pre-season predictions, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to struggle this season, possibly as the worst team in the NBA. With the team building around Cam Thomas, awaiting the return of Ben Simmons, and trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, the Nets have their sights set on high-school sensation Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Although Nets fans have little hope for the upcoming season, the team could land themselves a guide into the light: Jimmy Butler. Reports say that Butler won’t sign an extension with the Miami Heat and will test the 2025 free agency market. As the Nets monitor Butler’s situation, here are three reasons why Brooklyn should go all-in on signing the All-Star, potentially even trading for him this year and following up with an extension offer — and three reasons to hold back.
Reasons to go all-in on Jimmy Butler
3. Mentorship for a Future Draft Pick
The Brooklyn Nets are projected to land a top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, with potential targets like VJ Edgecomb, Ace Bailey, and the highly coveted Cooper Flagg. If Butler does find a roster spot in Brooklyn next season, these young prospects could benefit significantly from Jimmy Butler’s experience if he joined the roster.
With two NBA Finals appearances in the last four years, upsetting favored teams in the playoffs, and creating game-clutch moments, his mentorship would be invaluable for the next generation of Nets players, helping them navigate the pressures of high-stakes basketball and building a winning culture.
2. A bona fide star for Brooklyn
Despite the Nets trading Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving for a plethora of players and draft picks, the team has been searching for their marquee player to reignite excitement. While Mikal Bridges underperformed during his tenure with the Nets, getting undermined by his teammate Cam Thomas, the Nets shipped Bridges to the Knicks leaving a void in star power.
Enter Jimmy Butler, who has become a main event attraction to any team he joins. Butler can provide the mindset of a proven winner who brings intensity and leadership, making him an immediate fan favorite. If Butler can lead the Nets to a playoff appearance, his high-pressure performances would restore the Nets as a must-watch team, filling arenas and selling tickets.
1. Battle of the Boroughs
In a rivalry dating back to 1976, the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks meet four times a season to put on absolute masterclasses of basketball when facing one another. The all-time series between the two franchises is tied at 107 wins, and considering Knick fans’ massive hatred for Butler after being eliminated by the Miami Heat in the 2023 playoffs, Brooklyn could look to regain control of the rivalry. His presence could tip the balance in favor of the Nets in their head-to-head matchups.
Reasons to Hold Back on Jimmy Butler:
3. Aging star could come at a high cost
If the Nets offer Jimmy Butler a contract, they must consider he’ll be 35 years old at the start of the 2025-2026 season. With the NBA’s new media rights deal, the salary cap will see a 10% increase at the beginning of the 2025-2026 season, making Butler’s potential supermax command upwards of $65 million in his first year. While Butler is still a top-tier talent, offering him a supermax contract might limit the Nets’ ability to build a competitive roster around him. Key young players like Cam Thomas would also need extensions, and the Nets could find themselves in salary cap purgatory if they go above the second apron
2. Limited window for success
A short-term contract for Butler would likely mean a two- or three-year window for contention, leaving him around 38 years old by the end of the deal. While players like LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Tim Duncan have remained productive in their late 30s, Butler has a history of lower body injuries and hasn’t played more than 75 games in a season since 2017. The risk of a rapid decline in his production could become a reality, and the Nets could be left with an aging star who is no longer capable of leading the team to deep playoff runs.
1. Troubles with younger teammates
Jimmy Butler’s history of clashing with teammates and coaches is well-documented. After leaving the Chicago Bulls, Butler had issues with Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota and with Ben Simmons in Philadelphia. While he’s managed to thrive in Miami under Pat Riley’s leadership, there’s no guarantee that Butler would mesh with the Nets’ young core. Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, and Nic Claxton will want opportunities to shine, and if Butler dominates the ball, it could stifle their development. Butler’s strong personality and competitive nature might not align with the youthful, quick-rebuilding atmosphere in Brooklyn, which could potentially do more harm than good.