3 reasons NY Mets should be taken seriously after bouncing back from slow start
The New York Mets were off to a disastrous start but they're starting to find a groove and are once again looking like a contender.
By James Nolan
The New York Mets had nothing going right in the first few games of the 2024 season. But, after a solid win at home against the Miami Marlins, New York has climbed back to .500 after starting the season 0-5.
Last season was rough for the Mets, as they missed the playoffs and finished with a losing record. With the return of Edwin Diaz and some key offseason additions, New York has playoff potential.
The potential has been showing lately, with the Mets winning four out of their last five games. Offensively, they’ve seen a turnaround from a few key factors. On top of that, Diaz has been lights out in his first few performances. Here's why this turnaround is for real.
3. Edwin Diaz looks like the best reliever in baseball again
One of the biggest reasons for the Mets’ 2023 downfall was the loss of their superstar closer. With Diaz missing the whole season after sustaining a leg injury, the effects showed in a big way.
During the 2022 season, New York won over 100 games and clinched a playoff spot. Diaz was a prominent part of that, finishing with a 1.31 ERA across 61 games.
Going into this season, many wondered if the 30-year-old could re-capture his magic. Through seven appearances, he’s allowed just one run and two hits. With a save over the Pirates on Monday night, he tallied up his fourth on the season and lowered his ERA to 1.29. He now has 100 career saves with the Mets.
It would be no surprise to see the superstar continue his dominance throughout the rest of the season. Diaz has posted a 1.17 ERA with 113 SO over his last 60 appearances. The Mets have a weapon in their bullpen, and when they have a lead late, Diaz will more than not lock it down.
2. Harrison Bader and Starling Marte performing
Everyone knows Brandon Nimmo is one of the best outfielders in the game. He’s taken a step forward after a slow start, which was expected by many. Starling Marte and Harrison Bader have gotten off to hit starts, and that’s what the Mets desperately need.
Marte was one of the Mets best hitters in 2022. During his 2023 campaign, the veteran right fielder dealt with many lingering injuries. Through the first 16 games, he’s posted a .288 BA, along with a .347 OBP. He’s even back in his old spot in the lineup, hitting right behind the Nimmo at the top of the order.
When Nimmo and Marte are on top of their games, it allows Lindor and Alonso to generate numerous runs. If the Mets right fielder continues to perform, then the lineup should be better than most expect.
Along with Marte stepping up early on, the new Mets center-fielder is starting to get into a groove. Bader had the go-ahead Double in the Mets' most recent win. He now holds a .304 BA on the season.
If the Mets get production from all their outfielders this season, they're in for business. With the way Bader and Marte have performed, it’s excited Mets fans.
1. Brett Baty is starting to turn heads
When the Mets called up Brett Baty in 2023, he never got into a groove. He finished his rookie season with a .212 BA and a .598 OPS. Fans in Queens were starting to lose hope in the 24-year-old corner infielder.
After changing his swing and working with Francisco Lindor in the offseason, Baty showed he belongs in MLB. Through the first 16 games of the Mets season, he’s held .316 BA with a .757 OPS.
This season, he has to keep performing. Last season didn’t go too well for him, and Baty cannot fall back into that. For the Mets to have success in 2024, they’re going to need the 24-year-old all season.
New York has had high hopes for their young third basemen since they drafted Baty in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft. In the minors, he did what he had to do to earn a shot in the majors.
The Mets have playoff pieces. Pete Alonso and Lindor are two starts that fans expect to perform at a high level. On top of that, Brandon Nimmo and Diaz are in the prime years of their career. Baty joining them as a factor would be exactly what the Mets have hoped for.