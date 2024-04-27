3 reasons the Pacers were able to scrape by the Bucks in Game 3
Despite two clutch shots from Khris Middleton, the Pacers were able to take a 2-1 series lead against the Bucks. Here's how they did it.
The Indiana Pacers were able to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 121-118 in OT despite blowing a 17-point lead early in the second quarter. The franchise also got the win even though Indiana could barely score in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. Khris Middleton ended up cooking the Pacers with a 42-point performance, though he had been questionable to play in the game with an ankle injury.
With an amazing game from Middleton and shaky offense in and out for Indiana, three key players stepped up to make the right plays at the right moments to get the Pacers the win.
3. Andrew Nembhard
With a shaky offense at times, Andrew Nembhard made all of the hustle plays in this game. The young veteran ended up being a key presence in the fourth quarter as the franchise struggled to score. In addition to his hustle plays, Nembhard ended up with 16 points on 60 percent shooting.
While Nembhard couldn't put up any great numbers, he made a lot of key plays that will not show up on the box score, keeping the possessions alive.
2. Tyrese Haliburton
While the Pacers franchise centerpiece wasn't able to post good shooting numbers in this game, he was able to end up distributing the ball around the court. Haliburton ended up with 16 assists and found a way to contribute even though he was an uncharacteristically poor 8-of-22 from the field and 1-of-12 from beyond the arc.
Additionally, the All-Star was able to control the boards and had 10 rebounds in this game. Yes, Haliburton didn't end up shooting well in this game but the star was still able to force the defense to respect him as a superstar. This is a mark of a true great who impacted the floor.
Of course, the near buzzer-beater shot that Haliburton made in overtime will likely be included in any highlight career mixtape. Yes, the cone-like drill move to get separation from Patrick Beverly was quite impressive. But his court presence and overall impact were just as important as rather the floater he made at the end of the game.
1.Myles Turner
Considering the moment and his play, Myles Turner had one of the best games of his career. Turner ended up with 29 points on 47 percent shooting. The Pacers couldn't find offense at times during this game and were bailed out by Turner. The center was able to space the floor very well with four made 3s and allowed the Pacers to keep a bigger defensive presence in the paint.
While Haliburton will likely shoot a lot better and take back this title, Turner was Indiana's best player in this game. In a game where the Indiana couldn't score at times, Turner was the cure.